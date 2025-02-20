Browns Nation

Thursday, February 20, 2025
Insider Reveals Browns’ Salary Cap Situation After NFL Announcement

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo Credit: Tom Hauck/Allsport)

 

Viewership of the NFL seems to skyrocket every year.

Even though the NFL is the most-viewed league in the world, with the league’s worldwide approach to the game, it’s clear that they have done a great job marketing the sport, which has resulted in millions of new viewers.

With additional viewership comes additional revenue, which could be a great thing for teams around the league if they’re able to take advantage of it.

Analyst Zac Johnson talked about the fact that the salary cap is going up incrementally from what it was last year in a recent X post, indicating that the Cleveland Browns will still be over the total before restructuring Deshaun Watson’s contract.

There’s no telling how the Browns will navigate the Watson deal moving forward, but whatever the amount of restructuring will help get them more money to navigate over the next few months.

More money means more free-agent opportunities for the Browns, who desperately need to add new talent to their roster if they want to take the next step as an organization.

The 2024 season was a step in the wrong direction, but if they can find the right pieces via the draft and free agency, they just might be able to turn this ship around.

Of course, their biggest hurdle is the quarterback position, which will greatly impact their chances of competing next year, but it’s one step at a time for these Browns who will need to make some changes quickly.

Andrew Elmquist
Andrew Elmquist
Browns Nation