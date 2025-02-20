Browns Defender Calls Out Madden Video Game For ‘Disrespect’

In the gaming universe, few things stir up debate quite like Madden NFL 25’s player ratings, and this year’s release has the NFL world buzzing.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward landed an impressive 91 overall rating, placing him among the NFL’s elite defensive backs.

His blazing speed and acceleration ratings of 94 and 95 respectively mark him as one of the game’s fastest corners, reflecting his real-life ability to match up with the league’s speediest receivers.

Yet despite these high marks, Ward isn’t satisfied.

The Browns star recently took to social media to voice his disappointment, particularly about being left out of the game’s Superstar X-Factor club.

Having established himself as one of the NFL’s premier defensive backs, Ward feels the omission undermines his achievements on the field.

Ward didn’t mince words in his social media response:

“Been number 1 for years now and no Superstar X-Factor in my favorite game @EAMaddenNFL is Highway Robbery, Ultra Disrespect, Ignorance, Highly Insane, Outrageous and every other big word you can think of 😂. Someone over there need to cut on the tape! #Teachtape”

Been number 1 for years now and no Superstar X-Factor in my favorite game @EAMaddenNFL is Highway Robbery, Ultra Disrespect, Ignorance, Highly Insane, Outrageous and every other big word you can think of 😂. Someone over there need to cut on the tape! #Teachtape@ochocinco https://t.co/Sd2qBh1WV0 pic.twitter.com/GWoTCYnC54 — Denzel Ward (@denzelward) February 19, 2025

His outspoken stance has ignited conversations across the gaming and football communities about the fairness of Madden’s rating system.

For NFL players, these digital ratings aren’t just numbers – they represent recognition of their dedication and on-field excellence.

The debate highlights why it’s crucial for game developers to carefully consider player feedback and ensure their virtual representations accurately reflect their real-world performance.

While Ward’s impressive speed ratings acknowledge his physical talents, his campaign for Superstar X-Factor status shows there’s more to player satisfaction than raw numbers.

