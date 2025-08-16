Insider Reveals Major Injury Update On Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns quarterback room has dealt with multiple injury concerns this preseason, creating unexpected changes to the depth chart.

Rookie Shedeur Sanders sits at the center of the latest development after sustaining an oblique injury during joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this week.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero provided an update on Sanders’ recovery timeline ahead of Saturday’s preseason game.

“Shedeur Sanders will not play against the Eagles because of that oblique injury that knocked him out of practice on Wednesday. However, I am told there is cautious optimism that Sanders could return to practice next week and be able to play in the preseason finale,” Pelissero said.

Sanders suffered the injury during Wednesday’s joint session and was immediately ruled day-to-day.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and the medical staff decided against rushing the rookie back for Saturday’s matchup in Philadelphia.

The timing proves challenging for Sanders, who made a strong impression in his preseason debut against Carolina.

He showed good pocket presence and demonstrated his dual-threat ability, both passing and scrambling. Now he faces missing valuable reps as the quarterback competition heats up.

The Browns have dealt with a wave of quarterback injuries this week. Fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and veteran Kenny Pickett both battled hamstring issues during the same period.

Gabriel missed the season opener but appears likely to start against Philadelphia if medically cleared.

Tyler Huntley remains available as additional depth if needed. The Browns will monitor all three quarterbacks closely heading into the final preseason week.

Sanders has already flashed NFL-level traits despite limited action.

His ability to bounce back from this setback and finish the preseason strong could play a significant role in how the Browns structure their quarterback room for the regular season.

