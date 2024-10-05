NFL Fines Alex Wright For Hit On Gardner Minshew

The Cleveland Browns are getting ready for one of their toughest challenges of the season.

Kevin Stefanski’s team will hit the road to square off vs. the red-hot Washington Commanders in the nation’s capital, and they won’t have one of their key defensive pieces for that game.

The Browns placed DE Alex Wright on the Injured Reserve (IR) list.

Wright, who had been a key rotational piece on defense, recently announced on social media that he would miss the remainder of the season after being unable to shake off a tricep injury.

To add insult to injury — literally — the league just fined him over a hit on Gardner Minshew.

According to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, the league issued him a $7,743 fine for his roughing the passer/blow to the head call vs. the Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback in the third quarter of their prior game.

#Browns DE Alex Wright fined $7,743 by the NFL Saturday for his roughing the passer/blow to the head of #Raiders' Gardner Minshew in 3rd quarter of last Sunday's game. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) October 5, 2024

The only positive note is that the team got one of their key offensive linemen back.

They made the most of the roster spot left by Wright by activating G Michael Dunn.

He’s made 40 appearances (six starts) for the Browns since 2020, and with the way the Browns’ offensive line has performed thus far, they could certainly use a helping hand.

The Browns also announced that they elevated TE Geoff Swaim and CB Tony Brown II from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s matchup with Jayden Daniels.

