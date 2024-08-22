Insider Reveals Denzel Ward’s Health Status

The Cleveland Browns have one of the deepest defensive backfields in the game with multiple athletes who have been regarded among the best in the business.

One of the athletes is Denzel Ward, a first-round selection for the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Ward’s biggest health issue since being drafted has been dealing with concussions as the Cleveland cornerback has suffered four heading into the 2024 preseason.

Now, Ward is still in the concussion protocol, and insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed it’s not for precautionary measures.

Cabot revealed on Twitter that head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Ward has suffered his fifth known concussion during a preseason training camp practice last week.

#Browns Stefanski confirmed that Denzel Ward has a concussion. It’s his fifth known concussion since 2018. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 21, 2024

Ward is an aggressive playmaker who has never played a full season for the Browns in six years due to multiple injuries he has received on the field.

In a YouTube short, Cabot noted that the frequency of Ward’s concussions due to his playing style is something that “the Browns and Denzel Ward will have to address.”

Cabot did not report if Ward would be cleared to play in the team’s preseason finale on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks as the NFL concussion protocol does not have a set timetable.

Ward played his most regular season contests in 2021, notching 15 contests for the Browns in a season he earned a Pro Bowl nod.

Last year, Ward also earned a Pro Bowl nod, his third time receiving the honor.

In 79 NFL games, Ward has collected 15 interceptions and 76 pass deflections.

Ward has also made 273 tackles and scored two defensive touchdowns during his six-year career.

