Insider Reveals Details About Deshaun Watson’s Recent MRI

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been under more scrutiny than any other player in the league this season, which is far from a surprise.

Watson was going to be in the spotlight regardless of his play because of his massive contract, and now that there has been so much back and forth regarding his injury, the situation has only gotten worse.

Now, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that an MRI on his injured shoulder showed that he suffered a strain in his subscapularis muscle, which causes pain and weakness in the rotator cuff.

As mentioned here, Deshaun Watson has a strain in his subscapularis muscle, which causes pain and weakness in the rotator cuff. It’s a real injury that takes time to heal; Watson was injured one month ago today vs. Tennessee. https://t.co/40RbGLLJ6I — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 25, 2023

Pelissero adds that the injury is real and that he suffered it in the game vs. the Tennessee Titans.

While it should go without saying that an injury is an actual thing, Watson has been heavily questioned for his decision to sit out vs. the Baltimore Ravens, and it seems like HC Kevin Stefanski and his teammates didn’t care for that.

Moreover, Pelissero stated that Watson has yet to recover his strength and velocity, and his status for Sunday’s road tilt vs. the Seattle Seahawks is up in the air, being deemed as “day-to-day.”

Watson has often played through injury, so it’s not like he’s not the kind of player who would put his body on the line to help his team.

Then again, even if he does need some more time to heal and get back to full strength, some of the decisions he’s made on the field have been fairly erratic, so some of the criticism has been earned.