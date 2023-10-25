Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Joe Thomas Doubles Down On Comments About The ‘Tush Push’

Joe Thomas Doubles Down On Comments About The ‘Tush Push’

By

Joe Thomas yells to fans during the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Love it or hate it, more and more NFL teams are trying to replicate the Philadelphia Eagles’ “Tush Push.”

Kevin Stefanski uses tight end Harrison Bryant in the Cleveland Browns‘ short-yardage situations.

Although he has been successful more often than not, it’s not exactly a true “tush push.”

And that’s just as well, as Browns legend Joe Thomas explained to the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen.

Thomas asserts that the play itself is not an unfair advantage or that anything about it is automatic.

Attempts by other teams to emulate the Eagles’ push have been far less successful.

That validates Thomas’ assertion that it is the Eagles’ personnel that makes it difficult to defend.

But he has an idea of how defenses might be able to thwart Philadelphia’s “automatic” play.

Thomas believes defenses are ceding the yardage to the Eagles by not matching the power they use.

He explains that while the offensive linemen are low, the quarterback is pushed over the top.

But with the pushers behind him, jumping over the top doesn’t work to stop his momentum.

Instead, Thomas believes linebackers and safeties have to counter with a push on their defensive front.

And while that’s happening, the edges or corners should crash down from the outside.

If they can hit some of the offense’s pushers, they can tilt the power edge back to the defense.

Thomas’ counter play sounds sensible and worth a try.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before a preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Former Browns QB Gets Into Twitter Exchange With Deshaun Watson's QB Coach

5 hours ago

P. J. Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Are Making A Definite Decision On P.J. Walker’s Future

5 hours ago

P J. Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns. and Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns look on during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Browns Made The Right Decision At QB

19 hours ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dan Orlovsky Breaks Down What Browns Defense Must Fix

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns walks onto the field during warm ups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Shares Latest On Deshaun Watson's Status

21 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Sends Clear Message To Deshaun Watson This Week

23 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Add RB To Practice Squad After Jerome Ford Injury

24 hours ago

Corey Bojorquez #13 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns after Hopkins' go ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Notes Dustin Hopkins Made History Sunday

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kevin Stefanski Comments On Current Plan For Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Legend Offers Solution To Stop 'Tush Push'

2 days ago

Rodney McLeod #26 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a first quarter pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Browns Defender Praises Teammates' 'Resilience' Against Colts

2 days ago

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court during a break in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets at T-Mobile Arena on October 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Nets 129-126.

LeBron James Reacts To Browns Taking Down The Colts

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns stretches during warm ups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Deshaun Watson Shares His Feelings After Getting Injured Again

2 days ago

Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a field goal during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dustin Hopkins Had A Message For Browns Fans After Big Win

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About Kevin Stefanski Benching Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a second half interception during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Greg Newsome II Comments On Close Win Over Colts

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts as he leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Myles Garrett Made NFL History Against Colts

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Reporter Notes Details About Deshaun Watson Comeback

3 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Report: Browns Are Making Trade Calls For 2 Positions

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Gives Latest Update On Deshaun Watson's Status

3 days ago

atson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a win over the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Sends A Message Ahead Of Colts Matchup

3 days ago

Juan Thornhill #1 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a first quarter interception and touchdown during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Juan Thornhill Appears To Call Out The NFL Over His Fine

3 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Safety Uses 1-Word To Describe Jim Schwartz

4 days ago

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Myles Garrett Says 1 Teammate Is 'As Strong As They Come'

4 days ago

Former Browns QB Gets Into Twitter Exchange With Deshaun Watson's QB Coach

No more pages to load