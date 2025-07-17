Johnny Manziel Turns Head With Big Jab At Cleveland

Johnny Manziel remains one of the most electric quarterbacks college football has ever seen.

His college career at Texas A&M was nothing short of spectacular. But when he reached the NFL, things took a drastically different turn.

His time with the Cleveland Browns was marked by pressure, expectations, and disappointment that he has never shied away from discussing publicly.

The former Browns first-round pick has spoken out before about his professional struggles, and now he’s done it again.

Appearing on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Manziel took another opportunity to express just how much he despised his time in Cleveland.

“I hated Cleveland so much, and I know that’s going to be tough to hear,” Manziel said with a smile. “That place definitely aided to my depression for sure.”

TRENDING: Former #Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel says that he hated living in Cleveland. “Man I hated Cleveland” “That place definitely aided to my depression for sure” 😳😳😳 (Via Impaulsive)

pic.twitter.com/r79FJO5ZLZ — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 16, 2025

Manziel openly admitted he believes he would have thrived with any team other than the Cleveland Browns.

Maybe there’s truth to that assertion, but there’s no escaping the reality that his downfall was largely self-inflicted.

His off-field antics and lack of preparation became more notable than his on-field performance.

In just two seasons with the Browns, he saw action in 14 games, made eight starts, and threw for 1,500 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 57% of his passes.

But he’s remembered far more for skipping playbook preparation and taking spontaneous Vegas trips before game days than for anything he accomplished on the field.

Later in the episode, he shared that he considered a comeback as recently as last year but didn’t see leagues like the UFL as appealing enough to pursue.

Manziel remains one of the most infamous missteps in Browns draft history, and while Cleveland continues searching for that elusive franchise quarterback, he keeps criticizing the team that once drafted him.

NEXT:

Denzel Ward Is Going Viral For Hilarious Video