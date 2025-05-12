Insider Reveals Harsh Reality About Browns’ QB Situation

The Cleveland Browns needed to find a solution at the quarterback position.

With that in mind, they traded for one and added another in free agency.

Then, they took two more in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Needless to say, that raised plenty of questions regarding whether they would keep all four on the 53-man roster and, if so, how everybody would get reps to make their case to be the starter.

Even so, as worrisome as that should be, team insider Tony Grossi believes it might be a futile debate.

If anything, their quarterback for the future might not be on the roster or even in the league yet:

“My bottom line about the Browns’ quarterback situation is this: They are in decent shape for 2025. But the long-term answer at the position is most likely in the 2026 draft. Which is OK because the five non-QB players added this year will make the team better when the ultimate savior is drafted,” Grossi wrote.

That sounds like the most feasible scenario for this organization.

The 2026 quarterback class is much deeper, and acquiring an additional first-round pick in the Travis Hunter trade put this team in a position to either have two chances to find their guy in the first round or trade up to get whoever they covet the most.

Granted, that means that using two mid-round picks on quarterbacks would’ve essentially been a waste, but there’s also a big chance that either Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders will turn out to be a solid backup.

The first thing the Browns need to figure out is their plan for the upcoming season.

While Joe Flacco or maybe even Kenny Pickett give them the best chance to win right now, neither of them looks like a long-term solution, so maybe they will be better off rolling with one of the youngsters to see what they have in their hands with them.

