Insider Reveals How Browns Can Give Themselves A Chance For Playoffs

The 3-8 Cleveland Browns have started to build a bit of momentum over the past month with Jameis Winston taking over for the injured Deshaun Watson at quarterback.

The team is 2-2 in his tenure, with huge wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens during that time.

Coming off the snow-filled victory over Pittsburgh, it’s hard not to get excited about the rest of the season.

However, one insider quickly provided a reality check for fans who might be getting ahead of themselves and thinking about an unlikely playoff run.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi was asked about the team’s playoff chances if they can beat the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

He quickly provided a reality check and noted that this team would have to run the table to have a chance.

Will we be talking about the Browns going on a playoff run if they win in Denver??? @TonyGrossi says not so fast… pic.twitter.com/0TFkL4cbAp — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 27, 2024

It’s certainly fun to think about, but the Browns’ remaining schedule is brutal.

They have matchups at Denver followed by battles with the Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and Ravens again, so there is not a single easy matchup left.

When Winston started reigniting this offense, it started giving some fans flashbacks to last season, when Joe Flacco took over and led the team to 11 wins and an unlikely playoff berth aided by a late-season winning streak.

However, that team was also never under .500 at any point, while this Browns team just had to win a nailbiter to move within five games of .500.

While the playoffs are always the goal, things change when you start 3-8 and your quarterback tears his Achilles.

This team must finish strong and build momentum heading into the offseason.

NEXT:

Jameis Winston Reveals His Thoughts On Playing For Browns In 2025