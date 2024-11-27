Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, November 27, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Jameis Winston Reveals His Thoughts On Playing For Browns In 2025

Jameis Winston Reveals His Thoughts On Playing For Browns In 2025

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns passes the ball in the third quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Huntington Bank Field on November 03, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland quarterback Jameis Winston has made an immediate impact on his new team as his presence has rejuvenated the Browns’ once-dormant offense.

With Winston under center, the Browns have exceeded 300 total offensive yards in three of his four starts, barely missing that mark in the other contest.

The Browns have also scored over 19 points per game with Winston starting, a point plateau the team did not reach while injured starter Deshaun Watson was on the field.

While Winston has proven to be a better starter than his predecessor, the question analysts have posed for weeks is whether or not the veteran quarterback will return in 2025.

Winston broke his silence about this subject on Wednesday during the team’s weekly press conference, revealing his thoughts on the subject (via Fred Greetham’s X video).

“Anytime where you’re able to solidify a role in a place and play good at that place, you like to be home. However, that’s out of my control. My focus is on one play at a time,” Winston said.

Winston admitted the hardships of an NFL life, telling the reporters that his family has made Cleveland home and they will play a part in his decision.

He added that he’s “truly embraced this city,” noting how Cleveland is known as a blue-collar community that has a “hard-nosed” work ethic he attempts to embody.

The quarterback also noted his appreciation for the fans as they have both taken him to task and lifted him up, Winston explained.

NEXT:  Analyst Names 1 Browns Rookie To Be Thankful For
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation