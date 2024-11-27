Jameis Winston Reveals His Thoughts On Playing For Browns In 2025

Cleveland quarterback Jameis Winston has made an immediate impact on his new team as his presence has rejuvenated the Browns’ once-dormant offense.

With Winston under center, the Browns have exceeded 300 total offensive yards in three of his four starts, barely missing that mark in the other contest.

The Browns have also scored over 19 points per game with Winston starting, a point plateau the team did not reach while injured starter Deshaun Watson was on the field.

While Winston has proven to be a better starter than his predecessor, the question analysts have posed for weeks is whether or not the veteran quarterback will return in 2025.

Winston broke his silence about this subject on Wednesday during the team’s weekly press conference, revealing his thoughts on the subject (via Fred Greetham’s X video).

“Anytime where you’re able to solidify a role in a place and play good at that place, you like to be home. However, that’s out of my control. My focus is on one play at a time,” Winston said.

Winston admitted the hardships of an NFL life, telling the reporters that his family has made Cleveland home and they will play a part in his decision.

He added that he’s “truly embraced this city,” noting how Cleveland is known as a blue-collar community that has a “hard-nosed” work ethic he attempts to embody.

The quarterback also noted his appreciation for the fans as they have both taken him to task and lifted him up, Winston explained.

