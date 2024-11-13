Browns Nation

Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Insider Reveals How Browns Should Handle Jedrick Wills’ Situation

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Jedrick Wills Jr. #71 of the Cleveland Browns tries to help Deshaun Watson #4 up after a play in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

 

The Cleveland Browns have made the rounds this season for all the wrong reasons.

From injuries to subpar play, Kevin Stefanski’s team has been through it all.

To add insult to injury, left tackle Jedrick Wills is now facing backlash for his latest comments.

The veteran tackle claimed that he was shocked about being benched after making a “business decision” not to play against the Baltimore Ravens.

Stefanski reportedly had a “quick conversation” to let him know that he would be benched for Dawand Jones even despite getting back to full strength.

With that in mind, NFL insider Albert Breer claimed that the Browns should give him another chance.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he acknowledged that, as much as Wills is in a contract year, he did have an unfortunate choice of words.

Then again, there aren’t many good left tackles in the game, and he’s proven that he can handle the job when he’s at his best.

Truth be told, it’s not like the Browns are in a position to part ways with the few starting-caliber players they have on the offensive line, so this makes sense.

Also, perhaps his words didn’t come across the way he intended, as he claimed that he didn’t want to hurt his team by not being able to give his all on the field.

Even so, accountability and effort matter, and perhaps Stefanski is just trying to send the rest of the team a message, especially after all the talk about the discontent over their decision not to bench Deshaun Watson.

