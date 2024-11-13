Browns Legend Believes Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski’s Jobs Could Be In Danger

Just months after the Cleveland Browns handed out contract extensions to GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski, the team finds itself in a troubling spot.

At 2-7, Cleveland has become one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments, leading to growing unrest among fans and former players alike.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon recently added his voice to the chorus of concern.

Speaking on “The Hanford Dixon Show,” he offered a measured but telling perspective on the team’s leadership situation.

“I’m not saying we’re going to fire Stefanski. I’m not saying we should fire Stefanski, I’m not saying we should fire Berry. Just saying that, I guarantee there’s talks somewhere about it… You have to have those conversations about a football team that has only won two games,” Dixon explained.

Should Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry be in hot water? #DawgPound "I guarantee there's talks somewhere about it. You have to have those conversations about a football team that has only won two games." – @HanfordDixon29 presented by: @NEFDirect pic.twitter.com/aTFVBbs9x1 — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) November 12, 2024

His comments carry weight, especially considering the timing. Those extensions seemed to signal stability and confidence in the franchise’s direction.

Yet here we are in Week 10, with only two wins to show for it. The disconnect between expectations and reality couldn’t be starker.

Dixon’s main point centers on the team’s substantial financial investment in its roster.

With such significant resources committed to player talent, a 2-7 record simply isn’t cutting it. While he stopped short of calling for immediate changes, Dixon acknowledged that dismissals are within the realm of possibility.

The situation in Cleveland mirrors a familiar NFL narrative: how long should teams stick with leadership through tough times?

While Berry and Stefanski’s jobs may not be in immediate jeopardy, the mounting pressure and disappointing results have sparked inevitable discussions about the franchise’s future direction.

For now, the Browns must navigate the remainder of their challenging season while speculation swirls about potential changes at the top.

