Insider Reveals How Browns Should Handle Myles Garrett Situation

There were rumors of Myles Garrett being unhappy with the Cleveland Browns during the 2024 NFL season, but there was not a lot said publically, leaving fans in the dark.

This left them wondering what the future held for one of the best players in franchise history, and how long he was going to be with the team after the 2024 campaign.

It didn’t take long for Garrett to make his intentions known with a very public trade request, letting the public know that he didn’t want to play for this team anymore.

He might want to get out, but on several occasions, the Browns have indicated that they have no desire to trade him.

This has led to some contention within the fanbase, as there’s a belief that the team can get a strong return for Garrett.

Browns analyst Tony Grossi wants the team to follow suit for what the Cincinnati Bengals are doing with Trey Hendrickson, who has been given an opportunity to seek a trade.

This is what Browns should do with Myles Garrett. Edge rush market has more supply than demand counting loaded draft. https://t.co/YxohUjM3Nn — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) March 6, 2025

Grossi pointed out the fact that the 2025 NFL Draft is loaded with edge-rusher prospects, and if Garrett isn’t on the trade market soon, it could be too late for the Browns to maximize his value.

Garrett has consistently been a strong player throughout his career, but teams could be willing to opt for younger prospects at the position, especially considering this year’s draft class.

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out over the next several weeks, as the Browns have their heels dug in and don’t seem willing to give up.

