Mike Florio Wants 1 Question Answered In Deshaun Watson Issue

Call it the $92 million question.

The answer to this question could be worth that much for both the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson.

NFL insider Mike Florio offered up what single question could be worth such a large sum of money on the “Dan Patrick Show” this week.

The show’s X account shared a video of Florio discussing how the Browns could void the remainder of Watson’s contract – valued at $92 million – if the quarterback did not disclose this potential issue ahead of signing his contract with Cleveland.

“There’s one key question we don’t know the answer to, and I think the fact that I can’t get the answer gives me the answer,” Florio said, adding, “Did Deshaun Watson disclose to the Browns in signing his 2022 contract this claim that was made this week?”

Watson’s contract has language that would exempt any future claims made by alleged victims if it were disclosed to the team in writing before he signed the deal.

Florio noted that if this claim was new and was not disclosed prior to his signing, Watson’s contract could be voided should the quarterback be suspended by the league.

The insider called this clause the Browns’ “get out of jail free card,” allowing the team to void the remainder of his deal without penalty due to Watson’s off-the-field actions.

Watson signed a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract in 2022 that pays him an average salary of $46 million.

Cleveland has already made the first three payments to Watson, leaving the final $92 million in guaranteed payments as money owed the quarterback in 2025 and 2026.

