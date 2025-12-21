Fans React To Browns’ Loss To Bills On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns weren’t expected to keep the game close against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. But they came out sharp on offense, scoring a touchdown on the opening drive with Shedeur Sanders connecting with Harold Fannin Jr. for a 13-yard touchdown.

The catch not only put the Browns on the board first, but Fannin Jr. also set the franchise record for most receptions by a rookie. Sanders showed early poise and was 8-8 before being intercepted off a pass that bounced off Quinshon Judkins’ hands.

Sanders briefly exited in the second quarter with a right pinky finger laceration, but returned on the next drive in the 2nd quarter, and the Browns were down 20-10 at halftime.

The most brutal news of the day was when Quinshon Judkins suffered what appeared to be a serious leg injury and had to be carted off the field in the second quarter.

The Browns chipped away at the Bills’ lead in the second half and closed the gap to 23-20 in the fourth quarter, but ultimately came up short in the comeback attempt.

After the Browns’ 23-20 loss on Sunday, fans had plenty of reactions with the team falling to 3-12.

“If this team is serious about winning g football games Kevin and bubba need to go,” one fan said.

“Looked competitive, and will remain in good draft position. Can’t be too upset about this one,” another fan said.

“This team has made the word miserable seem like an understatement,” another fan commented.

“Thank you Jim Haslam. We’re blessed with your leadership, your ownership and your overall vision and future of the Cleveland Browns you piece of garbage,” another fan said.

“Great game by the Browns. This shows how competitive they will be with Shedeur, an offensive line and better receivers. There’s no need to win and jeopardize there draft pick. We get WR Carnell Tate or Jordyn Tyson in the 1st round and WR Brazzell later,” another fan said.

“Fernando Mendoza is the future, not Shedeur,” another commented.

Despite flashes of promise on offense and standout performances from rookies like Harold Fannin Jr., injuries and defensive struggles proved too much to overcome. The loss underscores the challenges the Browns still face in building consistency, but the effort shown gives fans a glimpse of the potential this young team has for the future.

Myles Garrett added a half-sack in Sunday’s game, bringing his season total to 22 and leaving him just a half-sack shy of tying the NFL single-season record of 22.5.

