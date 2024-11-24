Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, November 24, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals If The Browns Have Interest In Daniel Jones

Insider Reveals If The Browns Have Interest In Daniel Jones

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 28: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants throws a pass during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 28, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need to address their quarterback situation.

Deshaun Watson’s tenure as the starter may have ended after years of struggles, underperformance, injuries, and off-the-field controversies.

Jameis Winston has done a decent job as the fill-in starter, but he’s not a long-term solution.

That’s why several fans were worried about the rumors linking the Browns to the recently-released Daniel Jones.

The New York Giants finally cut ties with their ever-struggling quarterback.

As poorly as he’s performed, he might still find a home in the league at a reasonable price.

Nonetheless, it seems like the Browns aren’t interested in his services, and the lack of interest is mutual.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, this isn’t a realistic possibility right now:

“But the Browns are not believed to have interest in Jones, even though they must address their quarterback room for next season. Conversely, the Browns might not be high on Jones’ list at this time,” Cabot said.

It makes no sense to go after Jones.

Brian Daboll was supposed to be a quarterback whisperer, so it’s not like he didn’t get to work with a solid offensive mind, just like Kevin Stefanski.

Jones had never been a highly-touted prospect, not in high school, college, and definitely not in the NFL.

There’s no point in replacing an ever-struggling quarterback with another one, especially with this team potentially having an opportunity to get a rookie quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Browns have almost everything they need to compete at the highest level.

There’s no need to go after a quarterback whose career year would’ve been subpar for most starting-caliber quarterbacks.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Browns' Plans With Jedrick Wills For Rest Of Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation