Insider Reveals If The Browns Have Interest In Daniel Jones

The Cleveland Browns need to address their quarterback situation.

Deshaun Watson’s tenure as the starter may have ended after years of struggles, underperformance, injuries, and off-the-field controversies.

Jameis Winston has done a decent job as the fill-in starter, but he’s not a long-term solution.

That’s why several fans were worried about the rumors linking the Browns to the recently-released Daniel Jones.

The New York Giants finally cut ties with their ever-struggling quarterback.

As poorly as he’s performed, he might still find a home in the league at a reasonable price.

Nonetheless, it seems like the Browns aren’t interested in his services, and the lack of interest is mutual.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, this isn’t a realistic possibility right now:

“But the Browns are not believed to have interest in Jones, even though they must address their quarterback room for next season. Conversely, the Browns might not be high on Jones’ list at this time,” Cabot said.

It makes no sense to go after Jones.

Brian Daboll was supposed to be a quarterback whisperer, so it’s not like he didn’t get to work with a solid offensive mind, just like Kevin Stefanski.

Jones had never been a highly-touted prospect, not in high school, college, and definitely not in the NFL.

There’s no point in replacing an ever-struggling quarterback with another one, especially with this team potentially having an opportunity to get a rookie quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Browns have almost everything they need to compete at the highest level.

There’s no need to go after a quarterback whose career year would’ve been subpar for most starting-caliber quarterbacks.

