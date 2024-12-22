Browns Nation

Sunday, December 22, 2024
Insider Reveals If The Browns Would Have Interest In Sam Darnold

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 01: Quarterback Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns should be in the market for a quarterback in the offseason.

They’re not likely to part ways with Deshaun Watson because of the financial ripple effect that decision might have on the team, but he’s not played up to standards to be a lock to be the starter.

Jameis Winston is as volatile as it gets, and while the offense looked much better with him at the helm, you just can’t win when you’re constantly turning the ball over.

As for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, it doesn’t seem like he’s a starting-caliber quarterback.

Of course, the Browns’ salary-cap situation makes it difficult to land a new signal-caller.

That’s why all eyes have been on Kirk Cousins, as he might be released by the Atlanta Falcons soon after being demoted to the bench.

Nevertheless, as much as Cousins is a likely and logical choice for the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com revealed that the team could also entertain the idea of going after Sam Darnold:

“If the Vikings are willing to part with Sam Darnold, who’s led the team to a 12-2 record this season, he’s certainly the kind of veteran the Browns would be looking for in 2025 — someone who could come in and win for them right away,” Cabot said.

Two years ago, perhaps Browns fans would’ve resented that thought.

With how Darnold has played for Kevin O’Connell, that’s no longer the case.

Granted, the Browns don’t have the same myriad of weapons the Vikings have, but the offensive concepts are similar.

Darnold has proven that he’s not only a starting-caliber player but also someone who can legitimately help a team win.

And while the team could face some steep competition to get him, they should pick up the phone and try to get him.

Browns Nation