Insider Names A Likely ‘QB Of Interest’ For Browns In 2025

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of issues to address in the offseason.

They need to fix their offensive line, determine what to do with Myles Garrett, and get a new quarterback.

Of course, given their draft positioning and salary cap situation, that will be way easier said than done.

Then again, with Kirk Cousins falling out of grace and most likely being released by the Atlanta Falcons, he’s now a legitimate possibility for this team.

Multiple insiders and talking heads have hinted at this possibility, and now Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com concurred:

“The fact that Kevin Stefanski coached Cousins in Minnesota to some of the best seasons of his career likely makes him a QB of interest for the Browns. They’ll have to do their diligence and determine he he fell off a cliff down the stretch in Atlanta this season, and if they think he’ll be better next year in his second season out of Achilles surgery,” Cabot said.

It makes plenty of sense for both parties.

Cousins will be able to accept a deal similar to Russell Wilson’s with the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

The Falcons will pay most of his salary, so he can sign a short-term, low-budget contract with anybody.

Playing for his former offensive coach will guarantee him a beneficial offense-wise environment, and he’ll have a prime opportunity to prove that he still has it.

If the Browns don’t land Cousins, they will most likely be stuck with the same quarterback room they had this season, and the results were far from positive.

On the other hand, the Falcons abandoned everything that had worked for Cousins in the past, so it wasn’t surprising to see him struggle as well.

This team made the playoffs with Joe Flacco at the helm, and that speaks volumes about how bad the quarterback situation was this season.

