Insider Reveals Injury Update On Elijah Moore

The Cleveland Browns just caught a massive break.

An injury-riddled season full of worrisome incidents could’ve gotten a lot worse.

Fortunately, Browns WR Elijah Moore has now been discharged from the hospital and is safe and sound at home, according to Jake Trotter of ESPN.

#Browns WR Elijah Moore spent the night in the hospital. At home now. In concussion protocol. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 29, 2023

The dynamic playmaker spent Thursday night in a hospital after sustaining a gruesome head injury during his team’s playoff-clinching win over the New York Jets.

He stayed on the field for a while and made some involuntary arm movements that made it apparent that he had suffered a concussion.

HC Kevin Stefanski told Trotter that Moore is doing much better now and, unsurprisingly, he’s in the concussion protocol.

Moore sustained the injury in the second quarter after getting his head crashed into the turf.

He started shaking and was promptly rushed off the field, and while he was able to get up and walk under his own power, it was still a worrisome sight.

Moore had just caught an eight-yard touchdown, taking his season tally to 58 grabs for 640 yards and two scores.

Needless to say, his health is first and foremost and all that matters right now, and with the Browns already securing a playoff berth, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them playing things safely with him and ruling him out for the remainder of the regular campaign.

This Browns team has been the most resilient in the league, and while everybody obviously wants to have their best players on the field at all times, they just keep finding ways to win.