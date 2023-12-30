Cavs Fans Had Special Gesture With Browns Star

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns is a busy man, both on and off the field.

Just one night after helping the Browns clinch their third playoff spot since the expansion era in 1999, Garrett was sitting courtside at a Cleveland Cavaliers game as they took on the Milwaukee Bucks.

While the Cavs couldn’t come away with the win, Cavs fans made a special gesture for Garrett, showing their support of him and the Browns as a whole.

Part-way through the second quarter, Garrett was shown on the jumbotron with a caption that said, “Happy birthday, Myles Garrett.”

Cavs crowd just went NUTS for Myles Garrett!!! pic.twitter.com/8FHqZGvjvf — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 30, 2023

Upon seeing Garrett, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse got louder than it had all night.

Whether it was his birthday or not, the Browns superstar and Cleveland golden child was bound to have a raucous reception.

While Cleveland fans love the Cavs and Guardians, it’s a city that bleeds brown and orange, and the success of the Browns means the world to them.

For his part, Garrett played a significant role in helping the Browns clinch their playoff birth, as he had his first sack in five games, a tackle for loss, and applied consistent pressure to Jets backup quarterback Trevor Siemien.

Garrett also forced Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton, tasked with blocking Garrett on the night, into a holding penalty and numerous false starts, as Becton was clearly struggling to contain Garrett one-on-one.

The reception and applause that Garrett received at the Cavs game is a reflection of how Cleveland feels about him at large.

He’s largely responsible for Cleveland’s success this year on the defensive end, and we pray that his dominance continues into the postseason.