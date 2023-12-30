Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Cavs Fans Had Special Gesture With Browns Star

Cavs Fans Had Special Gesture With Browns Star

By

cleveland browns helmet
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns is a busy man, both on and off the field.

Just one night after helping the Browns clinch their third playoff spot since the expansion era in 1999, Garrett was sitting courtside at a Cleveland Cavaliers game as they took on the Milwaukee Bucks.

While the Cavs couldn’t come away with the win, Cavs fans made a special gesture for Garrett, showing their support of him and the Browns as a whole.

Part-way through the second quarter, Garrett was shown on the jumbotron with a caption that said, “Happy birthday, Myles Garrett.”

Upon seeing Garrett, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse got louder than it had all night.

Whether it was his birthday or not, the Browns superstar and Cleveland golden child was bound to have a raucous reception.

While Cleveland fans love the Cavs and Guardians, it’s a city that bleeds brown and orange, and the success of the Browns means the world to them.

For his part, Garrett played a significant role in helping the Browns clinch their playoff birth, as he had his first sack in five games, a tackle for loss, and applied consistent pressure to Jets backup quarterback Trevor Siemien.

Garrett also forced Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton, tasked with blocking Garrett on the night, into a holding penalty and numerous false starts, as Becton was clearly struggling to contain Garrett one-on-one.

The reception and applause that Garrett received at the Cavs game is a reflection of how Cleveland feels about him at large.

He’s largely responsible for Cleveland’s success this year on the defensive end, and we pray that his dominance continues into the postseason.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Sends Strong Message About The Browns

4 mins ago

Cleveland Browns players

ESPN reporter issues a warning about Browns players

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Claps Back At Analyst Who Predicted Browns Losing Record

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Craig Carton Notes Major Factor That Makes Browns QB Joe Flacco 'Special'

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Analyst Apologizes For Bad Browns Projection Before 2023 Season

21 hours ago

Former NFL star J.J. Watt

Former NFL Superstar Criticizes NFL Teams For Passing On Browns QB Joe Flacco

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Emulates Legendary QB With Recent Run

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Studs And Duds From The Browns Win Over The Jets In Week 17

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Notes How Different Amari Cooper Has Been In Browns Uniform

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Elevate 2 Players Ahead Of Jets Matchup On Thursday

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Has As Many Passing TDs This Season As His Former Team

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Special Guest Helped Browns WR Amari Cooper Celebrate Recent Honor

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Status Of Browns WR 'Up In The Air' For Jets Game On Thursday

2 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Week 17 Game Prediction: Browns vs. Jets

2 days ago

Joe Flacco (8)

Insider Details Playoff-Clinching Scenario For Browns

3 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

PFF Notes How Amari Cooper's Performance Was Record-Breaking

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Still Holds Bragging Rights Against The Ravens

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Craig Carton Makes A Bold Statement About Browns QB Joe Flacco

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns punter Matt Haack

Browns Sign Special Teams Player Ahead of Jets Game

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns players

Browns Still Have Chance To Clinch No. 1 Seed In The AFC

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback P.J. Walker

Browns Make Unexpected Decision After QB Injury

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Stats Show Browns WR Amari Cooper Is On Impressive Streak Since Week 10

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Riley Patterson

Browns Add A New Kicker After Dustin Hopkins Injury

4 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception with his teammates during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Analyst Says 1 Browns Player's Impact Is 'Amazing'

5 days ago

David Njoku Sends Strong Message About The Browns

No more pages to load