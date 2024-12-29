Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, December 29, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals Jameis Winston’s Status For Sunday’s Game

Insider Reveals Jameis Winston’s Status For Sunday’s Game

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Huntington Bank Field on December 15, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns know they have nothing else to play for this season.

But there will be plenty of players with a lot on the line in the final couple of games of the season, whether it’s contract incentives or an opportunity to prove themselves.

Notably, that will be the case with Dorian Thompson-Robinson again on Sunday.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Jameis Winston continues to deal with a shoulder injury.

That’s why he’ll be listed as the team’s third-string/emergency quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

That’s not much of a surprise, as there weren’t many positive updates regarding Winston’s condition throughout the week.

He’s carried a questionable tag for most of the week.

That also means that Bailey Zappe will be Thompson-Robinson’s backup.

Thompson-Robinson’s performance in his first start of the season left a lot to be desired.

That has often been the case when he’s taken the field, and some fans and analysts believe he’s not an NFL-caliber quarterback at this point in his career.

Conversely, Winston could still be in play as either the starter or the backup quarterback next season.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Browns' Likely 2025 Draft Plans In First Round
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation