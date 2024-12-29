Insider Reveals Jameis Winston’s Status For Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns know they have nothing else to play for this season.

But there will be plenty of players with a lot on the line in the final couple of games of the season, whether it’s contract incentives or an opportunity to prove themselves.

Notably, that will be the case with Dorian Thompson-Robinson again on Sunday.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Jameis Winston continues to deal with a shoulder injury.

That’s why he’ll be listed as the team’s third-string/emergency quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

#Browns QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder) is expected to be inactive and act as the third (emergency) QB, source said. He's listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2024

That’s not much of a surprise, as there weren’t many positive updates regarding Winston’s condition throughout the week.

He’s carried a questionable tag for most of the week.

That also means that Bailey Zappe will be Thompson-Robinson’s backup.

Thompson-Robinson’s performance in his first start of the season left a lot to be desired.

That has often been the case when he’s taken the field, and some fans and analysts believe he’s not an NFL-caliber quarterback at this point in his career.

Conversely, Winston could still be in play as either the starter or the backup quarterback next season.

