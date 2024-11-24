Insider Reveals Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s Injury Status

The Cleveland Browns have gone through a lot this season.

Things haven’t gone as expected, and, to add insult to injury, one of their best players suffered a major health scare.

Star linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah sustained a gruesome neck injury.

It is so delicate that conflicting reports exist about whether he will be able to resume his playing career.

Fortunately, it seems like he will be able to keep playing.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the star linebacker is steadily progressing in his recovery.

While there’s still no clear timetable for a potential return, it seems like he’s going to suit up again in the future:

“The Browns are hopeful he’ll be able to resume his career, but it’s unknown when that might be. In the meantime, he’s moving everything well and making good progress,” Cabot said.

At the time of his injury, the talented linebacker was leading the team with 61 combined tackles.

He sustained the injury after a full-speed collision with Baltimore Ravens star RB Derrick Henry, and he clearly got the worst part of it.

Football is a physical sport, and players are always one snap away from potentially playing the last game of their careers.

Plenty of life remains to be lived after their playing days are over.

So, if Owusu-Koramoah is cleared to return to the field, he must ensure he’s doing it for the right reasons.

