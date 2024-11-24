Analyst Reveals Why Browns Need To Keep Jameis Winston

In hindsight, the Cleveland Browns made a big mistake in the offseason.

For whatever reason, choosing not to keep Joe Flacco proved to be the wrong call.

That’s why they cannot afford to do that again next offseason.

At least, that’s how team analyst Terry Pluto feels.

In his latest column, he made a case for the team needing to keep Jameis Winston around for longer:

“This is 2023 Joe Flacco, a veteran with a power arm who can keep both teams in the game with his fearless passing. The man not only is entertaining off the field, but fun to watch when he’s leading the Browns,” Pluto said.

He compared the situation with Flacco’s, and everybody has also rallied around Winston.

Winston’s presence in the locker room has been big to keep this team together through this adversity.

He’s a positive leader.

While he’s volatile, and you never know which version of him you’ll get on any given snap, he does have the talent to lead this team to multiple upset wins.

Winston isn’t a long-term solution for this team.

He wouldn’t be the first veteran to get his career back on track after years of struggles, but his reckless passing has shown that he will continue to turn the ball over at a high rate.

Even so, he might be the best backup quarterback in the league.

If history has taught us anything, teams cannot spare any expense for a solid backup signal-caller.

Given how this organization has fared over the years, it simply cannot afford to let a player like Winston go right now.

