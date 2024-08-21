Insider Reveals Jerry Jeudy’s Injury During OTAs

One of the Browns’s biggest acquisitions was getting wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in a trade with the Denver Broncos in March.

Fans have seen little of him except a brief appearance during the team’s organized team activities (OTAs) during the offseason.

When Cleveland’s training camp started, the team acknowledged that Jeudy had an undisclosed injury that kept him from practicing with the Browns.

Now, insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed what that injury was and his status moving forward.

Cabot shared on Twitter a video of Jeudy discussing the injury as the wide receiver explained that he “tweaked” his knee during an OTA session.

“I was running a route and tweaked it a little bit during OTAs, but now I’m back, back and going,” Jeudy told Cabot during an interview session Tuesday.

#Browns WR Jerry Jeudy acknowledged that he tweaked his knee a bit in OTAs but now he’s back feeling good: pic.twitter.com/YtdDflA06r — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 20, 2024

Fans of the AFC North squad may see their first action from Jeudy this week as the wide receiver and all starters for the Browns are expected to play in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

After trading for Jeudy earlier this year, the Browns’ front office immediately negotiated a contract extension for the former first-round draft pick, signing him to a three-year, $52.5 million contract that included $41 million in guaranteed compensation.

Jeudy became the latest Cleveland athlete to admit to being bitten by the injury bug.

During last week’s preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, injuries put a dent in the offensive line depth as three tackles – Hakeem Adeniji, James Hudson III, and Germain Ifedi – all left the game after sustaining injuries.

