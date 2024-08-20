NFL Insider Reveals Browns Worked Out 6 Players

After multiple preseason injuries, the Cleveland Browns find themselves looking for more depth at certain positions heading into their final tuneup against the Seattle Seahawks this Saturday.

While the team added two familiar faces to address the issues on Monday, Cleveland also worked out several others for a future spot on the roster.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson shared the news on Twitter, naming six different athletes who worked out with the Browns on Monday that have not yet been offered a contract with the franchise.

#Browns worked out Eno Benjamin, Trey Dean, Myles Jones, Tyreque Jones, Trenton Thompson, Rachad Wildgoose — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 19, 2024

Eno Benjamin is the only offensive player that Wilson named to his workout list as the remaining five players were defensive backs.

Benjamin is a 5-foot-9 running back who played with three teams in 2022 – his last season on an NFL roster.

Rachad Wildgoose has the most NFL experience of the defensive backs named, having played the New York Jets and Washington Commanders over the past three seasons.

Trenton Thompson has made rosters for the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, and the 6-foot-1 defensive back has recorded one interception and 22 total tackles with those teams.

Tyreque Jones has been around the NFL for two seasons, and Cleveland will be the fourth NFL team the 25-year-old defender has been around over the past 15 months.

Myles Jones is a cornerback who finished up at Duke last year, and the 6-foot-4 defender previously played at Texas A&M for several seasons before transferring to the ACC school.

Trey Dean is a 6-foot-2 safety who played at Florida until 2022, and the Browns will be the third NFL roster he will attempt to make over the past two seasons.

NEXT:

Hanford Dixon Doesn't Hold Back His Thoughts About 'Crazy' Kickoff Rules