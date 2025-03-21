Insider Reveals Likely Reason Browns Will Draft A QB At No. 2

The Browns have been linked to taking a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft almost since the moment Cleveland earned the No.2 spot.

In addition to missing previous starter Deshaun Watson for much of the upcoming campaign, the Browns’ salary cap situation is messy.

Those reasons alone are enough for NFL insider Bill Barnwell to lean towards Cleveland’s first-round selection being a quarterback in the upcoming draft.

Having a quarterback on a rookie contract could be the key for the franchise to solve its problems, Barnwell offered.

“Even if you think that Shedeur Sanders is going to be an average NFL quarterback, right now the top 14 average salaries in the NFL are all quarterbacks. Guys like Derek Carr, Sam Darnold, low-end starters at quarterback in the NFL are making about as much as superstar receivers … That’s an opportunity to get that kind of player. I know there’s questions about Sanders, but none of these guys are sure things,” Barnwell said.

Cleveland needs to reset its salary cap situation due to Watson’s contract, and drafting a rookie quarterback like Sanders would be a step in the right direction.

The insider pointed out that rookie contracts for quarterbacks are significantly under the full-market value of starters at this position.

Over the Cap estimates that the No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft will make just under $40 million during his first four seasons, or roughly $2.5 million less than Carr will receive this year alone.

The organization also signed Myles Garrett to a record-breaking extension this offseason, a four-year deal that the Browns will have on their books through the 2030 campaign.

