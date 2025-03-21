Insider Reveals The Latest He’s Hearing About Browns’ QB Plans

Despite trading for Kenny Pickett this offseason to join a quarterback room with Deshaun Watson, who has a $72.9 million cap hit and is unlikely to play in 2025 after tearing his Achilles for a second time, the Cleveland Browns still have plenty of work to do when it comes to the QB position.

With the majority of the free-agent market dried up and the draft right around the corner, Cleveland still has a few options.

One insider recently revealed the latest he’s hearing about the Browns’ plan going forward.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler stopped by Get Up on Friday morning to discuss the Browns’ QB situation.

“From what I’m hearing, the Cleveland Browns still have interest in Russell Wilson, but they have Carson Wentz as a contingency plan. There’s some mutual interest there if Wilson falls through. There is love in that building for both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders but the feeling around the league is the Titans could go Ward, that leaves them with Sanders.”

Fowler also added that Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons is seemingly unavailable at the moment following Atlanta’s surprising decision to keep him past the deadline that made his $10 million roster bonus a guarantee.

Perhaps the team didn’t see enough from Michael Penix to grant him the Week 1 starter, or it’s possible Cousins’ unreported injuries last season had more of an impact than once thought, but Cousins isn’t going anywhere unless things change.

Aaron Rodgers looks to be headed elsewhere, which leaves Wilson and Wentz as the most accomplished veterans on the market.

With Pickett already on the roster, signing Wilson or Wentz would seemingly take the Browns out of the QB market at the No. 2 pick.

That would be a crowded room, so if the Browns don’t sign one of these veterans soon, it’s more likely that the Browns will go with Sanders as the new franchise quarterback.

