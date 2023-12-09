Browns Nation

Graphic Shows Martin Emerson Jr.’s Remarkable Stat

By

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns returns an interception during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

While they’ve had their ups and downs, the Cleveland Browns defense has been one of the teams’ strongest points for most of the year.

They have also been one of the most consistent, despite having had three games where they’ve given up 30+ points.

A big part of that success has been the play of the Browns secondary, led by Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, and Grant Delpit.

However, cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. has also quietly been having one of the best years of his young career.

Rather than having stats showing plays he’s been making on the field, Emerson’s most impressive stat has to do with not allowing his opponents to make plays of their own (via Pro Football Focus on Twitter.)

345 coverage snaps without allowing a touchdown is nothing short of remarkable, and it’s good enough to put him in a tie for the fourth most in the league.

Along with this remarkable statistic, Emerson Jr. has also totaled 7 passes defended and 43 total tackles on the year, along with two interceptions.

The third-round draft pick in his second year out of Mississippi State, where he was named to the PFF third-team All-SEC in his senior year.

While he had a solid rookie campaign last year, Emerson Jr. has made huge strides this year, specifically in covering opposing receivers.

The Browns will look for Emerson Jr. to continue his stellar play, especially if Ward, a perennial Pro Bowl cornerback, will continue missing time due to a nagging shoulder injury he sustained in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

