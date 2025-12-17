Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Analyst Reveals Major Update About Browns’ 2026 Draft Plans

Ernesto Cova
By
Analyst Reveals Major Update About Browns’ 2026 Draft Plans
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are giving Shedeur Sanders a chance to prove that he can be their guy in the final 3 games.  So far, he hasn’t shown enough to most fans to make people think that he can be the guy. That being said, he does have some upside, and he’s given the offense a different type of spark. Even so, it seems like that hasn’t been enough to convince the organization.

According to ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo, the Browns are leaning towards taking a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“I’m hearing the Browns are leaning towards taking a QB in the April draft,” Rizzo said.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing. There’s no point in wasting time with Shedeur Sanders if they’re not sold on him.  The worrisome thing is that he ranks near the bottom in most metrics and still has plenty of work to do.

That being said, it’s not like this quarterback class is impressive at all. Fernando Mendoza is the clear-cut candidate to be QB1, and he doesn’t have the same superstar upside as other prospects. The Browns might be better off keeping Sanders as their bridge quarterback or maybe even trading for someone like Mac Jones before reassessing their quarterback situation in 2027 with a more stacked class.

Whatever the case, Sanders will have three more games to change their minds, but it will take a lot for him to keep the job.

Browns Nation