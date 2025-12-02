Insider Believes Browns Could Pursue Former First-Round QB

The Cleveland Browns desperately need to find a solution at the most important position in team sports. Even after taking two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, they might need to find someone else.

Unfortunately, this quarterback class isn’t very deep. Most scouts and experts agree that, other than Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore, there’s not that much to work with. Also, the Browns might not be in a position to get either of them unless they trade up.

With that in mind, Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com believes that they could go after a veteran in the trade market.

In his latest column, he made a case for them to go get Mac Jones.

“The Browns will be back in the quarterback market this offseason and that will include finding a veteran to add into that room. That veteran will have to be able to start games. So, yes, I allowed some dark thoughts to creep into my mind on Sunday, wondering if I’ll see Jones run into the huddle at Huntington Bank Field again.” Labbe said.

Jones Would Be An Intriguing Option

Jones has played efficient football for the San Francisco 49ers this season. He’s going to be a sought-after player, as he still has one year left in his contract and is quite young. He also proved that he can thrive in the right system.

Going after Jones could be a master move for this organization. There’s even a chance that they wouldn’t need to add someone else, and they could just give him another contract if he plays well for them. That would allow them to use both of their first-round picks to address other positions of need, such as wide receiver and offensive tackle.

If not, he could be just a bridge quarterback and someone who can hold down the fort while they develop another young quarterback.

Whatever the case, he seems to be the safest and smartest bet for this team.

