Insider Reveals Mike Hall’s Role Against The Vikings

Despite having a neck stinger earlier this week that head coach Kevin Stefanski suggested could make Mike Hall Jr. miss time on the field, the Browns played their 2024 NFL Draft second-round selection against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

While questions swirled around whether Hall – who also earlier this week was arrested during an alleged domestic dispute with his partner – would play or not, Cleveland answered those questions early in their second preseason game.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed on Twitter how significant Hall’s role was for the Browns’ defense in their 27-12 loss to the Vikings, noting the rookie played 25 defensive snaps that were “All or most in first half.”

#Browns DT Mike Hall Jr. played 25 defensive snaps vs. #Vikings for 43%. All or most in first half: pic.twitter.com/SVsiA1rFBm — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 18, 2024

Cabot also shared a picture of the entire team’s playtime percentages, and Hall’s playing time accounted for 43% of the defense’s snap count.

Hall finished the game with an assisted tackle as the only stat he recorded against the Vikings.

The 6-foot-3 defender started the contest as 39 Cleveland players were rested for this game.

How much Hall will play moving forward in the preseason remains to be seen as the team had multiple starters and key reserves watching from the sidelines.

In addition to the neck injury, Hall’s status was in question due to his off-the-field issues, but a new report from FOX8 noted that the victim in the incident gave police a new statement on Friday.

While the news outlet requested a copy of the new statement, the report indicated that the police could not release it as the statement is considered evidence.

Hall is due back in court on September 10 as he continues to work through the charges.

