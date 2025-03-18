Insider Reveals Most ‘Relevant’ Part Of Myles Garrett’s New Contract

There was a point during the NFL offseason when Cleveland Browns fans were incredibly worried about the future state of the team.

The front office certainly has a lot of work to do to get this team ready for the 2025 campaign and beyond, but it looked like they were going to head into the future without Myles Garrett.

The star defender requested a trade, and it seemed like his departure from the Browns was all but certain to go down.

Somehow, however, the Browns were able to convince him to stay, and it was likely in large part due to the massive contract they offered him.

Garrett has been one of the best defenders in the league since he was drafted, and losing him would have been devastating.

He’s not going anywhere, and this contract made sure of it in more ways than one.

Analyst Tony Grossi talked about this in a recent segment of his show on YouTube, pointing out one particular aspect of Garrett’s contract that could serve him well moving forward.

“This no trade clause that he did obtain in this whole thing, it could be relevant down the road,” Grossi said.

If the Browns’ outlook is terrible for the next few years and the team wants to move on from him, they won’t be able to, unless they consult Garrett first about a new team.

This is the best case scenario for Garrett, as he gets paid regardless, and if the Browns get rid of him, they can only do so with his blessing.

It will be interesting to see how the Browns build around Garrett in 2025 and beyond, and if they can find a way back to relevancy.

