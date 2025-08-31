Insider Reveals New Update About Quinshon Judkins

The Cleveland Browns still don’t have their rookie second-round running back on the field.

Quinshon Judkins’ legal situation has come to a conclusion, and with the season opener just around the corner, there are some reasons for concern.

Nevertheless, team insider Mary Kay Cabot believes it shouldn’t be much longer before he’s out on the field for the Browns.

In her latest column, she reported that Judkins could be with the team as soon as this week:

“I believe Judkins will be back with the Browns soon, possibly even sometime this week as they prepare for the Bengals. If he makes it back early enough in the week, he could possibly contribute some in the opener,” Cabot wrote.

Judkins didn’t sign his rookie contract, like most second-round picks, as he looked to secure a fully guaranteed contract like the one the Houston Texans gave Jayden Higgins.

Then, his involvement in a domestic assault case further complicated things.

The NFL is reportedly investigating the matter, and even though the Browns haven’t signed him, he could still be subject to the league’s personal conduct policy.

Judkins was one of the first running backs off the board in this year’s class.

He dominated at Ohio State and was instrumental to their national championship run.

As such, he’s also expected to have a prominent role in Cleveland right out of the gate, operating as their lead back and Nick Chubb’s de facto replacement.

He will still most likely be suspended, but the Browns would certainly love to have him for a tough divisional clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals What He's Hearing About Joe Flacco Ahead Of Season