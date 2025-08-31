Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Joe Flacco Ahead Of Season

With Joe Flacco at the helm, the Cleveland Browns beat the odds and made the playoffs a couple of years ago.

Now, the former Super Bowl champion has returned to Northeast Ohio to take care of some unfinished business.

With that in mind, team insider Terry Pluto shared what he’s hearing about Joe Flacco ahead of the season.

“I talked to a top source about how Flacco looks now compared to his 2023 Comeback Player of the Year Browns season: ‘A little decline in mobility. He’ll throw some interceptions. But he’s basically the same guy and really connects with this offense,'” Pluto wrote.

Father Time is ruthless, and he spares no victims.

So, hoping that Flacco would be the same player he was two years ago may be nothing but wishful thinking.

Then again, he’s never been the type of player who’s been known for his mobility or athleticism, so the Browns clearly didn’t factor that in the equation.

As for the turnovers, that has always been part of his game.

He’s going to swing for the fences and hope for the best, and while that’s going to work a lot of times, it can also lead to disaster.

Joe Flacco isn’t a perfect quarterback by any means, yet he was an obvious and easy choice for this coaching staff.

He’s familiar with the offense and has plenty of experience, so he should be more than able to hold down the fort while the rest of the players continue to work on their development.

Flacco knows that this might be the end of the line for him, as he’s inching closer to his football mortality.

Hopefully, it will come with more success than most analysts and fans think it will.

