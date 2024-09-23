Insider Reveals Statuses For Wyatt Teller, James Hudson

The Cleveland Browns lost more than a football game on Sunday when the New York Giants defeated the AFC North squad 21-15 in Week 3.

Several players were forced from the game with injuries or re-aggravated existing injuries, including three offensive linemen and two defenders.

Immediately following the game, updates were not available for all players, but head coach Kevin Stefanski did mention two athletes who will undergo MRIs due to their injuries.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared the news on X as Stefanski noted that offensive linemen Wyatt Teller (knee) and James Hudson (shoulder) will both undergo MRIs for their injuries on Monday.

#Browns Teller (knee) and Hudson (shoulder) will undergo MRIs — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 22, 2024

The Browns offensive line situation is beginning to look dire for the Browns with Jedrick Wills – who was also unable to finish the game – slated to have an MRI this week, too.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared that note on X after the game.

No update from Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on any of the three Browns offensive linemen who were injured. Wyatt Teller, James Hudson and Jed Wills will all undergo MRIs. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 22, 2024

With Wills, Conklin, Hudson, and Teller out before the game ended, the Browns’ makeshift line featured two centers, forcing center Ethan Pocic to play the guard position while guard Joel Bitonio became the team’s other tackle opposite Dawand Jones.

Teller’s injury could be the worst of the bunch as the offensive lineman was spotted in a knee brace and using crutches after the game, according to a post from analyst Justin Cooper.

#Browns Wyatt Teller is in crutches and a knee brace after the game. — Coop (@JJCoop25) September 22, 2024

Cleveland will definitely look at the available options for offensive linemen in the coming week as Conklin – who was sidelined due to a hamstring injury – could be scratched for a fourth consecutive week unless he shows signs of improvement during practices this week.

