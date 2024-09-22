Analyst Names Everything Wrong With The Browns This Season

The Cleveland Browns may have been riding high after their Week 2 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but any positive vibes went out the window after their Week 3 clunker against the New York Giants.

The Browns found a way to lose to the Giants at home 21-15, and now face even more questions regarding the roster.

Cleveland got off to a strong start when they took advantage of a fumbled kickoff and scored a touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead.

From there, though, things quickly devolved into a mess of self-inflicted mistakes that cost them points and field position.

Malik Nabers torched the Browns’ secondary for two touchdowns, while Devin Singletary was able to keep them off balance on the ground.

Cleveland has several issues they need to iron out and Aaron Goldhammer of ESPN highlighted some of their most pressing ones.

“It’s been everything: offensive line a mess, no identity, way too many penalties, too many drops. But in the end, the quarterback hasn’t been good enough. Full stop,” Goldhammer said.

The offensive line has struggled to stay healthy and they did Deshaun Watson no favors by allowing pressure up the middle.

Watson, though, also wasn’t as sharp as he could have been as he left some plays on the field that he and the team would have liked back.

Overall, it was a dispiriting effort from a Browns team that already looks like it’ll be on the outside looking in when it comes to the postseason.

It’s early, but Cleveland is already facing a steep hill to climb.

