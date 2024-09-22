Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, September 22, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Names Everything Wrong With The Browns This Season

Analyst Names Everything Wrong With The Browns This Season

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Kevin Stefanski, head coach of the Cleveland Browns, speaks to back judge Steve Patrick #17 during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns may have been riding high after their Week 2 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but any positive vibes went out the window after their Week 3 clunker against the New York Giants.

The Browns found a way to lose to the Giants at home 21-15, and now face even more questions regarding the roster.

Cleveland got off to a strong start when they took advantage of a fumbled kickoff and scored a touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead.

From there, though, things quickly devolved into a mess of self-inflicted mistakes that cost them points and field position.

Malik Nabers torched the Browns’ secondary for two touchdowns, while Devin Singletary was able to keep them off balance on the ground.

Cleveland has several issues they need to iron out and Aaron Goldhammer of ESPN highlighted some of their most pressing ones.

“It’s been everything: offensive line a mess, no identity, way too many penalties, too many drops. But in the end, the quarterback hasn’t been good enough. Full stop,” Goldhammer said.

The offensive line has struggled to stay healthy and they did Deshaun Watson no favors by allowing pressure up the middle.

Watson, though, also wasn’t as sharp as he could have been as he left some plays on the field that he and the team would have liked back.

Overall, it was a dispiriting effort from a Browns team that already looks like it’ll be on the outside looking in when it comes to the postseason.

It’s early, but Cleveland is already facing a steep hill to climb.

NEXT:  Fans React To Browns' Loss To Giants
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Matthew Peralta
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Matthew Peralta
Contributor at Browns Nation
Matt was born and raised in Long Beach, Calif. and is a lifelong Lakers fan. Because of his love for basketball and [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 and Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns disrupt a pass intended for Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Browns' Loss To Giants

3 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns List 7 Players As Inactive For Giants Game

7 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Reggie Langhorne Reveals Expectations For Deshaun Watson

8 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a successful pass during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals Which QB Has Most Pressure To Win Today's Giants, Browns Game

9 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

Analyst Reveals Browns' Decision For Jedrick Wills

9 hours ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - MAY 30: A general view of a New York Giants helmet during OTA Offseason Workouts at NY Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on May 30, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Insider Reveals 1 Giants Defender Likely To Play Sunday

10 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jordan Akins #88 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Browns Need More Production Out Of TE Position Against Giants

11 hours ago

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: Footballs sit on the turf prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Analyst Believes Spread For Browns' Game Too High

11 hours ago

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 02: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Reggie Langhorne Reveals Big Concern About Amari Cooper

1 day ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns WR Could See Increased Workload Against Giants

1 day ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Make 5 Roster Moves Saturday

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Make Official Decision About Jack Conklin's Status

1 day ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Browns Insider Believes 'Breakout Game' Is Coming For 1 Player

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Analyst Reveals Wild Stat For Dustin Hopkins

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Report: Talk Of A Deshaun Watson Suspension Continues 'In League Circles'

1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 26: Las Vegas Raiders fans Pablo "Toozak" Navarro (L) and Antonio "Creeper" Vasquez pose before a game between the Raiders and the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime.

Insider Reveals Browns' Week 4 Opponent Will Be Missing Key Player

1 day ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - MAY 30: A general view of a New York Giants helmet during OTA Offseason Workouts at NY Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on May 30, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kayvon Thibodeaux Admits He Models His Game After 1 Browns Player

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Is 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Deshaun Watson's Play

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jerry Jeudy Has Simple Response To Amari Cooper's Slow Start

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Analyst Reveals Statuses Of Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin For Sunday

2 days ago

The Cleveland Browns Brownie mascot on the sideline prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 20, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Cleveland defeated New York 21-17.

Browns Share Phone Call When Jim Donovan Learns He'll Become A Legend

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Analyst Reveals Myles Garrett's Status For Friday's Practice

2 days ago

NFL logo

Browns Trail Only 1 NFL Franchise For Most Players On Injury Report

3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 28: Nathaniel Bookie Watson #LB29 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Browns Make Surprise Move By Waiving Rookie Draft Pick

3 days ago

Browns Nation