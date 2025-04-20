Insider Reveals Surprising Draft Rumor About Browns, No. 2 Draft Pick

The 2025 NFL Draft is just days away, and it’s still anybody’s guess what the Cleveland Browns will do with the No. 2 overall pick, as many fans and analysts have gone back and forth about whether Penn State’s Abdul Carter or Colorado’s Travis Hunter should be the selection.

One insider has a different idea and recently floated a surprising trade rumor for the Browns and that second overall pick.

In a recent article for ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio noted that there is at least one “accomplished evaluator” who still thinks there is a chance a team could move up to No. 2 for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

“At least one experienced and accomplished evaluator of talent thinks there’s a chance someone trades all the way up to No. 2 to get Sanders. I’ll believe that when it happens. (I still may not believe it, even if it happens.) The fact that the possibility is even being contemplated highlights the uncertainty of Sanders’s ultimate status,” Florio said.

Sanders’ stock has been dropping in recent mocks, with many now predicting the New Orleans Saints at No. 9 and the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21 being in play for him.

There likely aren’t many remaining teams that would conceivably use a top pick on a quarterback at this point, and if the Saints or Steelers were to trade up from their current draft spots, it would cost an absolute haul to convince the Browns to drop either seven or 19 slots in the first round.

The only other obvious option would be the New York Giants at No. 3, but it’s starting to sound like they are sold on either Carter or Hunter after signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency.

Florio stressed that this even being a possibility implies that Sanders is still thought of very highly even though there have been rumors floated in recent weeks that he could slip all the way to the second round.

The Browns have plenty of options at No. 2, but it would likely take a lot to convince them to pass up on either Carter or Hunter.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Browns Can't 'Pass Up' Opportunity To Draft 1 Prospect