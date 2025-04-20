Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, April 20, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Believes Browns Can’t ‘Pass Up’ Opportunity To Draft 1 Prospect

Analyst Believes Browns Can’t ‘Pass Up’ Opportunity To Draft 1 Prospect

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Believes Browns Can’t ‘Pass Up’ Opportunity To Draft 1 Prospect
(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick, and with it, they can also get a generational talent.

Despite their evident need for a quarterback, the Browns also need a playmaker on offense.

That’s why they shouldn’t hesitate to get Travis Hunter, at least according to NFL analyst Lindsay Rhodes.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, she reported that renowned WR evaluator Matt Harmon, creator of Reception Perception, claimed that Hunter was the single-greatest prospect he had ever evaluated at the position.

“(@MattHarmon_BYB) says that (Travis Hunter) might be the best prospect that the site has ever charted. I just don’t see how you pass up on the opportunity,” Rhodes said on 92.3 The Fan. 

Hunter turned plenty of heads at Jackson State and Colorado, and even though he didn’t always play against high-end competition, there’s simply no denying his ball skills.

Shedeur Sanders’ play often left a lot to be desired, but Hunter showed off his insane athleticism and ability to make adjustments mid-air to make sure to come down with the football.

Despite his lanky frame, he was never manhandled or bullied out of position.

Of course, a lot of people rave about Hunter because he plays both sides of the field, and rightfully so.

Nevertheless, as good a cornerback as he is, opposing teams can simply choose not to challenge him and not throw the ball his way.

However, they wouldn’t be able to avoid him on offense.

Hunter has a sky-high ceiling, and he might end up being the best pass-catcher in the game in no time.

NEXT:  Analyst Has Surprising Choice For Browns' Best Pick At No. 2
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation