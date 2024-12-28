Insider Reveals Surprising Fact About Mike Vrabel’s Role This Season

The Cleveland Browns need to evaluate everything this offseason after a dispiriting 2024 NFL campaign.

The roster was ravaged by injuries, particularly on offense, though that doesn’t excuse how poorly the team played in stretches.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski will likely be safe despite some murmurs calling for him to be fired.

Outside of Stefanski, though, anyone on the coaching staff is fair game to be let go considering how bad Cleveland has looked.

The team brought in former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, though he could be on the move with several openings around the league in this coming hiring cycle.

While Vrabel was hired to be a consultant, it appears he assumed more duties than expected.

“Mike Vrabel, who joined the Browns as a coaching and personnel consultant after he was fired by the Titans this past offseason, effectively became the offensive line coach, leaving a void in the likely event he lands elsewhere in this cycle,” NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported.

Andy Dickerson is listed as the offensive line coach for Cleveland, though it appears that Vrabel stepped in and took over operations at some point.

Known for his defensive-minded leanings, the former NFL linebacker appears to have a knack for offensive line play as well, which bodes well for another head coaching job.

So, it appears Vrabel will be a popular candidate once the hiring for next season begins.

