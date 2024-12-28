Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, December 28, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals Disturbing Aspect Of The Deshaun Watson Trade

Insider Reveals Disturbing Aspect Of The Deshaun Watson Trade

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ aggressive trade and contract extension for Deshaun Watson is the type of move that can set back a franchise for years.

The Browns acquired Watson thinking he would be their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future after his success with the Houston Texans, but he ended up being a disaster both on and off the field.

Watson’s legal troubles and injuries made him unavailable for long stretches, but even this season when he was healthy the veteran looked way out of his depth.

Cleveland’s offense was one of the worst in the NFL with Watson at the controls, and teams around the league began to speculate how they would handle him on the roster.

His season-ending Achilles tear put the Browns in a bind as now they are stuck with an injured quarterback taking up a roster spot.

Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com recently explained how the move to acquire Watson has hurt not only the organization but the fans as well.

“I don’t believe the franchise has ever honestly admitted how the Watson trade fractured the fan base. It also crushed the salary cap, as they keep trying to dig out of the rubble. Fans know only the ill-advised contract is the reason he’ll be back in some to-be-determined role,” Pluto wrote.

Fans were wary of trading for Watson given the baggage he came with, and now they must accept that he’ll be on the team for at least a couple more years due to his contract situation.

Cleveland put itself in this mess and will continue to deal with the consequences moving forward.

NEXT:  Deshaun Watson Sends 6 Word Message To Fans About Injury
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Matthew Peralta
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Matthew Peralta
Contributor at Browns Nation
Matt was born and raised in Long Beach, Calif. and is a lifelong Lakers fan. Because of his love for basketball and [...]

Browns Nation