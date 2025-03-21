Mina Kimes Believes She Knows Which QB Browns Are Drafting

The Cleveland Browns have had a largely uneventful offseason outside of the Myles Garrett contract extension, which has led to more excitement about the 2025 draft, in which the Browns have ten picks, including No. 2 overall.

Even though Cleveland traded a fifth-round pick for Kenny Pickett after free agency opened, it’s clear there is still work to be done at the quarterback position in the draft.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes believes she has a good idea of which quarterback will wind up in Cleveland.

On a recent episode of The Mina Kimes Show, Kimes spoke with fellow ESPN colleague Benjamin Solak about insider Andrew Siciliano’s recent interview with Garrett, who said he has spoken with the team about their quarterback plan.

“Garrett straight up says to him, I’m paraphrasing, he’s had conversations with the team about their plan at quarterback. He implied that he knows what that plan is. My interpretation of that is they’re most likely taking Shedeur Sanders because everybody agrees Cam Ward is QB1.”

Myles Garrett told @AndrewSiciliano he has a good idea of who the Browns' next QB is. If we game things out…does that mean it's Shedeur Sanders?@BenjaminSolak and I discussed on the pod… 🎧: https://t.co/NMZZv2KhTU… 📺: https://t.co/UkcwRjoqan pic.twitter.com/gdZgn5pO6W — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 21, 2025

Garrett had quite a change of heart and tone after he signed his massive four-year extension.

He gave this organization a vote of confidence while walking back the claims he made during his initial trade request, where he said that he wanted to compete for championships and didn’t believe the Browns were ready to do so.

With Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson looking unlikely, all signs are pointing to a rookie being under center in 2025, and Kimes’ assessment feels apt.

You don’t sell Garrett on contending based on the idea of drafting a quarterback in the third or fourth round.

You sell him on Sanders potentially being the next Jayden Daniels and turning this organization around quickly while he is on a rookie deal.

NEXT:

Browns Given Interesting Grade For Free Agency Moves