Insider Reveals Timeline For David Njoku’s Return

The Cleveland Browns’ offense continues to be a mess despite the recent move from Joe Flacco to Dillon Gabriel.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has to work with a rookie quarterback in Gabriel, who looks solid in spurts but has trouble getting the football downfield.

Gabriel struggled last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but draws a softer matchup in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins.

Unfortunately for Gabriel, he’ll be down one of his top weapons in David Njoku, who was ruled out earlier in the week due to a knee injury.

Njoku is one of the few reliable pass catchers on the roster, so his absence looms large.

Although the tight end will miss this week, he is hoping to be back next week for the Week 8 game against the New England Patriots, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“Tight end David Njoku is extremely disappointed to sit out Sunday’s game against the Dolphins with the knee injury he suffered last Sunday in Pittsburgh, but hopes to be back next week in New England. “It was a brutal hit from a former Brown at that, you know what I mean?,” Njoku told cleveland.com during a Trunk or Treat Halloween celebration he co-hosted for kids at Njoku Strong Health and Fitness Club in Westlake. “It is what it is. I’m rehabbing very well.”

It sounds like Njoku avoided a serious injury.

Cleveland did right by him to hold him out and make sure he’s 100 percent healthy, though missing the game against the Dolphins this weekend could result in another loss for the club.

Regardless, Stefanski has to try and find a way to win against Miami or else the calls for his job will only get louder.

NEXT:

Bruce Drennan Says Browns Rookie Is Facing Critical Game On Sunday