Jim Schwartz Gushes About Browns Veteran

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward enters his eighth NFL season coming off what he considers his best campaign.

Ward led the league in pass breakups last year and earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection, cementing his role as a cornerstone of Cleveland’s defense-first identity.

The former No. 4 overall pick remains one of Cleveland’s most valuable players as the team continues building around its defensive unit.

Ward’s value extends beyond coverage skills, something defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz highlighted during a recent media session.

The veteran coach praised Ward’s complete approach to the game.

“I mean Denzel’s best corner I’ve had, and I heard a long time ago somebody said, you can tell the effort of your team/defense on how they rush field goals and PATs,” Schwartz said. “And it’s not just when the game’s on the line, the way Denzel’s was, watch PATs in the first quarter. He rushes the exact same way.”

Ward’s presence becomes even more critical as the Browns rely on stopping opponents as their blueprint for success this season.

Cleveland’s secondary faces additional pressure with outside corner Martin Emerson Jr. sidelined for the season following an Achilles tear.

Ward himself is managing shoulder and toe injuries from Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, which kept him out of Wednesday’s practice session.

Ward’s injury history includes multiple concussions in past seasons, making his current health status a concern for Cleveland’s coaching staff.

The four-time Pro Bowler assured reporters Thursday he’ll be ready for Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Ward has allowed six catches on 10 targets for 8.8 yards per reception through three games while missing five tackles.

Despite those numbers falling below his usual Pro Bowl standards, Schwartz remains confident Ward can elevate his performance when facing one of the NFL’s most efficient passing attacks this weekend.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Gets Honest About His Role With Browns