Insider Reveals Unfortunate Truth About Browns’ QB Situation

The Cleveland Browns need to get a quarterback for the future.

That doesn’t necessarily mean they need to take one with the No. 2 pick.

At least, that’s how Tony Grossi feels.

Talking on ESPN Radio’s “The Really Big Show,” the lifelong insider claimed that the odds weren’t in the Browns’ favor to land their franchise quarterback in the NFL Draft.

“The odds are your not going to find your franchise quarterback in this draft. It doesn’t mean the whole draft is a wash and you do have some great players you could pick there,” Grossi said.

He thinks there are some good players who might be able to make a big impact on the team, which is why he wouldn’t mind if the team were to trade down from No. 2 or take the best player available and pursue a quarterback further down the road.

Grossi has repeatedly talked about potentially trading down, and he’s been very vocal about his doubts about Shedeur Sanders.

Truth be told, this is one of the least impressive quarterback classes in recent history.

It’s reminiscent of the 2022 NFL Draft class, which had Kenny Pickett as the first quarterback off the board at No. 20 and the likes of Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis, and Matt Corral.

Needless to say, there’s always a chance that either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders will turn out to be superstars, and whoever passed on them when given an opportunity will look foolish.

Then again, all things considered, history suggests that they’re more likely to be average players than stars, especially Sanders.

The Browns need a quarterback, but more importantly, they need the right quarterback.

