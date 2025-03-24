Insider Reveals Update On Browns’ Interest In Shedeur Sanders

It’s anybody’s guess who the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback will be in Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Only the newly acquired Kenny Pickett is a potential option on the current roster.

With the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns will have the option to take Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, and one insider revealed the team’s updated sentiment from his perspective on where the Browns currently stand in regards to potentially selecting Shedeur.

Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland recently said on air that he still thinks Sanders at No. 2 is a possibility despite the overwhelming sentiment that the Browns will take pass-rusher Abdul Carter out of Penn State.

“I’m not ready to say they will pass him. I’m not convinced of it, I think he’s still in the options there. If they pass on him, it means they just didn’t consider him a top-20, top-16 quarterback.”

"I'm not ready to say they'll pass on him," – @TonyGrossi on the Browns potentially taking Shedeur Sanders at No. 2. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/9i69MluGku — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 24, 2025

Grossi added how badly this team needs wide receiver help, too, and noted that two-way star Travis Hunter will also be at Sanders’ pro day.

Cleveland has ten picks in the 2025 draft, so if the front office decides to pass on Sanders at No. 2, it’s well within the realm of possibilities that the Browns will take a QB in the later rounds.

A trade down is always an option as well, as any team selecting that high that doesn’t plan on taking a QB would be wise to entertain a move.

With free agency mostly over and a full month still to go before the draft, everyone has their thinking caps on and is ready to speculate on what each team is going to do.

You never really know what’s going to happen, but what we do know is that this team needs a quarterback.

