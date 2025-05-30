Insider Reveals What Browns Likely Told Myles Garrett About QB Situation

The Cleveland Browns managed to keep their cornerstone pass rusher after a turbulent offseason when Myles Garrett questioned the direction of the franchise.

His concerns about the Browns’ future, particularly at quarterback, nearly led to a departure that would have shaken the organization to its core.

Garrett’s eventual commitment came with a massive four-year, $160 million contract extension, but the real story lies in what may have convinced him to stay.

The defensive star wanted assurances about Cleveland’s quarterback plans, and the front office reportedly delivered a compelling vision that changed his perspective.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot recently appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” and provided insight into the conversations that likely swayed Garrett’s decision.

“We’re not really sure what Myles was told, but I’m guessing that they extolled the virtues of Kenny Pickett because they really believe that there is something great about Kenny, and that they can bring that out in him, and that he can flourish in this scheme. And then perhaps he was told that Joe Flacco will be coming back, and Myles did a lot of winning in 2023 with Joe Flacco, and it was fun for everyone. So, I do think that he probably saw the wisdom in what they were thinking with those two guys, and then also that they would have those two first-round picks next year, where they could go out and try to find a franchise quarterback in the event that they still need one,” Cabot said.

The Browns’ approach appears to center on maximizing Pickett’s potential while maintaining veteran stability with Flacco.

This strategy acknowledges both immediate needs and long-term planning, with future draft capital providing additional options.

Garrett’s buy-in signals genuine confidence in the strategy. His willingness to commit long-term suggests the front office presented a realistic path forward that addresses both present competitiveness and future sustainability.

The combination of developing Pickett, utilizing Flacco’s experience, and maintaining draft flexibility creates multiple pathways to success.

