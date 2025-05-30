Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, May 30, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Says The Browns’ QB Order Is ‘Clear’

Insider Says The Browns’ QB Order Is ‘Clear’

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Says The Browns’ QB Order Is ‘Clear’
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

There is a lot to be sorted out in Cleveland Browns camp on the heels of a disastrous 3-14 campaign, and no issue needs sorting more than the 4-man quarterback room that doesn’t even include Deshaun Watson, who will likely miss the 2025 season due to his twice-torn Achilles that has all but surely ended his tenure with the Browns.

In an effort to wash that bad taste of the Watson era out of their mouths, the Browns went out and brought in four new QBs this offseason, and one insider recently said that the early pecking order for this quartet is “clear.”

Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland said on the air Friday morning that the veterans are clearly ahead of the rookies on the depth chart at the moment, as is to be expected.

“Right now, it’s clear out there after the one day, Shedeur (Sanders) is fourth, (Dillon) Gabriel is third, (Kenny) Pickett is second, and (Joe) Flacco is first.”

The only somewhat surprising part of that pecking order is that Flacco is first and Pickett is second, as many reports over the past month or so have suggested that Pickett will be the one to win the job out of camp.

In OTAs, Flacco has reportedly shown off his patented rocket arm, which still has some juice left in it even at 40 years old.

Cleveland’s first eight games on the schedule in 2025 are rough ahead of the Week 9 bye, and Grossi addressed that as well, noting that if the team gets to 1-7, that’s when it would be most likely for Gabriel to step in.

The short-term and long-term solutions at QB are as unclear as ever, but at least there is a plan in place, and it’s possible one of these guys could emerge as the answer.

If not, the Browns have a pair of first-round picks in 2026 to find the guy.

NEXT:  Browns Rookie Is Making His Presence Felt At OTAs
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation