Insider Reveals What Browns Told Teams Asking About Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett stands as the cornerstone of the Cleveland Browns’ defense.

At just 28, the defensive end’s resume speaks for itself – NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and five Pro Bowl selections.

As the trade deadline loomed, whispers about his potential departure began circulating, reminiscent of 2015 when the Browns nearly traded Joe Thomas before the future Hall of Famer made his stance clear.

This time around, the Browns showed no interest in parting ways with their defensive powerhouse.

NFL Insider Mike Garafolo, speaking on “The Rich Eisen Show,” shed light on how the Browns’ front office handled inquiries about Garrett.

When Eisen probed whether the Detroit Lions had pursued Garrett before settling for Za’Darius Smith, Garafolo revealed:

“I would anticipate they were one of the teams that asked about him. I know teams did ask about him and the Browns made it crystal clear like, ‘You’re really gonna have to absolutely blow us away with an offer,’ and no one made that offer obviously.”

While Garafolo couldn’t confirm if the Lions were among the suitors, he noted that multiple teams expressed interest.

The Browns, still seeing themselves as contenders, weren’t about to part with such a crucial piece of their defensive puzzle mid-season.

Garrett’s elite status puts him in the same conversation as T.J. Watt and Micah Parsons – the NFL’s defensive elite.

A trade involving Garrett could have netted the Browns substantial draft capital, possibly multiple first-round picks and an established NFL starter.

However, the bigger question remains: Would such a move serve Cleveland’s interests?

Despite the team’s struggles on both sides of the ball this season, there’s hope on the horizon.

With smart drafting in 2025, particularly at quarterback or receiver, the Browns could reshape their future.

Trading away a generational talent like Garrett would have undermined their long-term plans, making the Browns’ steadfast stance on keeping him the right call.

