Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns, Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns have a long history of shortcomings at the quarterback position.

They’ve swung and missed in free agency, in the NFL Draft, and trades, and they’re still looking to get their franchise quarterback.

That’s why it seems like all options are always on the table for them.

With that in mind, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the team could indeed be interested in making a run at Aaron Rodgers.

“I do look at Cleveland because I’m told from sources there that every quarterback with any sort of starters experience they are going to evaluate,” Fowler said.

Then again, it’s more about because they will consider all free-agent quarterbacks and not because they’re fixated on him in particular.

Also, Fowler admitted that this wasn’t a slam dunk to happen or that it would even make a ton of sense for either party here.

Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, and Browns fans may have fantasized about having him on the team for years.

Then again, he’s no longer the player he used to be, and that was painfully evident in his brief tenure with the New York Jets.

More than that, the concerns about him aren’t even related to his performance, or at least not entirely.

Rodgers has a long history of controversial statements, a diva-like demeanor, and run-ins with the media, and the last thing the Browns need right now is another disruptive presence in the locker room, much less at the quarterback position.

Likewise, at this point in his Hall of Fame career, Rodgers will most likely favor another bigger market or a team with a clearer path toward Super Bowl contention.

